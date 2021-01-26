Alabama man charged with sex abuse of child

By
Collins Parker
-
0
0

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has charged a northeast Alabama man with sex abuse of a child under 12.

The suspect is 55 year old Adan Hernandez Ballesteros from Fort Payne.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Nick Welden says the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.

“This is just SAD!!!  Any crime against a child is completely uncalled for!  Knowing that this type of monstrous behavior takes place in our county is just heartbreaking.  Please know we take all crimes serious.  When a crime like this happens, everything within our power is done to present the best case we can to the hands of the judicial system.  I pray that justice is served for whoever commits such awful crimes as these and I pray for the victims and their families.”