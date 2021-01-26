Alabama man charged with sex abuse of child

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has charged a northeast Alabama man with sex abuse of a child under 12.
The suspect is 55 year old Adan Hernandez Ballesteros from Fort Payne.
Sheriff Nick Welden says the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.
“This is just SAD!!! Any crime against a child is completely uncalled for! Knowing that this type of monstrous behavior takes place in our county is just heartbreaking. Please know we take all crimes serious. When a crime like this happens, everything within our power is done to present the best case we can to the hands of the judicial system. I pray that justice is served for whoever commits such awful crimes as these and I pray for the victims and their families.”