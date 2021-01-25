Worker bitten at East Tennessee Big Cat Sanctuary

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say a worker at a big cat sanctuary in Tennessee was hospitalized after being bitten by an animal.

Roane County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Phillips told news outlets that a female employee at Tiger Haven was bitten Monday morning.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a statement that she was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated.

Her condition wasn’t immediately released.

The wildlife agency said it was investigating, but declined to comment further.

The nonprofit Tiger Haven has been in operation in Kingston since 1991 and is home to several big cat species.