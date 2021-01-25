Weather Update: Monday’s Morning’s Forecast – January 25th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Widespread Rainfall For Today, Sunshine & Warmer Tomorrow!

Monday begins with a lot of clouds, light rain area – wide, and extensive fog all throughout the Tennessee Valley Area. Most locations will see morning lows in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Monday Afternoon: The clouds and fog will continue, and we’ll also see a few more showers. Temperatures, however, will soar back into the mid 60’s. Expect a brief, drier period for mid & late afternoon, but those showers and a possible storm or two will return for later in the evening.

Monday Night: More clouds, more fog, and more fairly light rain will be returning, but temperatures will not be cooling off a great deal. Overnight tonight and early morning Tuesday, lows will only drop off to about 61 degrees.

Tuesday: Fog early in the day, then decreasing clouds giving way to a lot of afternoon sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, and highs will be hitting the upper 60’s.

Wednesday: A transition day of sorts, with mostly sunny conditions and slightly cooler. Highs will be near 60. Then, much colder Wednesday night.

Extended Forecast: Much colder Wednesday night, with lows near the freezing mark of 32. Then, we’ll see sunshine Thursday but much colder, with highs only in the mid 40’s. More rain likely Saturday night heading in to Sunday morning.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

