Walker County Educators Asking for Stricter Safety Measures

Walker County, GA (WDEF) – Educators in Walker County, Georgia, are once again asking the school board and the superintendent to implement stricter safety measures in classrooms as the coronavirus continues to spread in the community.

The president of Walker County’s Association of Educators, Debbie Baker, says that she is calling on the school board to institute a mask mandate for the district. She argues that the school board has the authority to do so, despite some members of the board saying that they didn’t have that power under state law.

Baker says that currently social distancing and mask wearing isn’t being enforced in the classroom and that this poses a bigger threat for teachers and parents, many of whom are facing more serious complications from the virus after contracting it from students.

“We just need to mandate masks. They’re proven to work, they’re proven to slow the spread. They’re proven to protect people. And for some reason, our superintendent and board of ed will not mandate them. They – I’ve heard that they don’t have the authority to mandate them and that is not true. They do have the authority.”

According to the latest coronavirus status report, released every Friday, there are 55 students and 13 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

