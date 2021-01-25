UTC Men’s Basketball Games Postponed This Week After Positive COVID Test

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
15

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team’s Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.).

UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for getting safely back on the court. A confirmation test on the individual along with further testing on all within Tier 1 bubble is ongoing.

It is the first adjustment to the schedule since the start of the season. The opener was changed from Bellarmine to Lander and game two with Northern Kentucky was postponed a couple of weeks due to issues with the Kentucky schools’ programs.

