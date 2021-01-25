President Biden Signs 30 Executive Orders (So Far)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- After just days in office, President Joe Biden has now signed at least 30 executive orders.

One order includes a mask mandate on federal property, sending a straightforward message that the administration’s immediate focus is stopping coronavirus spread.

“Masks, not vaccinations, are the single best defense that we have against covid-19” said President Joe Biden during a virtual press conference.

With a wave of new executive orders being signed, local officials question the President’s bipartisanship.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann tweeted the executive order track records of former president’s during their first few weeks of taking office.

Fleischmann said in part quote: “Can’t call yourself bipartisan & unifying when you govern via Executive Order.”

“President Bush, Bush 43, signed 290 during his eight years. President Obama signed 276. President Trump 4 years signed 217” said former political consultant Tom Griscom.

Griscom says if coronavirus was non-existent, the president’s number of executive orders would likely be cut in half.

“And party doesn’t matter. There’s Republicans after Republicans where they might make some changes because they might have a different approach. But going from a Democrat to a Republican or a Republican to a Democrat you’re going to start seeing more of that.”

The Biden administration and congress are debating if another stimulus check will be rolled out.

“The real conversation starts by setting the parameters of the debate. I think what we are seeing with that legislation is a high number from the administration from the president and reaction coming back from members of congress . Over this period of time, we will come to some number.”

News 12 reached out to Congressman Fleischmann’s office but we did not get a response at this time.