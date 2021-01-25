International company expanding their operations in Marion County

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Valmont Industries have announced plans to expand in Marion County.

They make infrastructure products.

In Jasper, they are making steel poles and structures for utility and transportation companies.

Their plan is to increase their manufacturing facility by more than 30% and turn an 11-acre lot next door into a laydown yard to store equipment and materials.

The company expects to create 65 new jobs in Jasper in the next five years.

Valmont EVP Diane Larkin says “Governments’ investments across transportation markets and utilities’ investments in grid hardening and renewable energy sources are driving increased demand for our products and solutions.”

Marion County Mayor David Jackson says “We are excited that Valmont Industries selected Marion County to do their expansion and to create 65 new good paying jobs. Valmont is a great community partner and has good relationship with the other industries throughout Marion County.”