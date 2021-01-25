Girls Inc. of Chattanooga Celebrates Sixty Years

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga is celebrating their sixtieth anniversary. The organization was founded in the 1960’s. It was first meant for teaching young girls about becoming a good homemaker.

Girls inc. has evolved throughout the years and is now a place that teaches girls ages six through eighteen life skills.

- Advertisement -

Toccora Johnson, Interim Chief Executive Officer says, “Our mission is to inspire and equip all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. That is healthy, educated, and independent. And, we strive through our programs and activities and services to have these young ladies be strong, smart, and bold in their families, in their classrooms, and in their neighborhoods.”

Due to the pandemic, Girls inc. has added a virtual component in addition to a limited in-person program.

Johnson adds, “One benefit of the virtual platform has allowed us to reach girls that don’t necessarily have the opportunity to attend our seasonal camps or girls that have moved away. We have been able to reconnect with a few of those girls.”

In March, Girls Inc. will be celebrating their anniversary with a virtual luncheon.

To donate, volunteer, or learn more about signing someone up, head to the link https://www.girlsincofchatt.org/

Reporting in Chattanooga, Bekah Birdsall, News 12 Now.