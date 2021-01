JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – A teenage driver from Dalton was killed Sunday night in a crash on I 24.

The collision happened after 9 PM on the interstate in Marion County.

- Advertisement -

Tennessee Troopers say a Nissan driven by 19 year old Carson Buckner was heading west when it crossed the median and hit an 18 wheeler head on.

He died later at the hospital.

The truck driver from Dacula, Georgia was injured.