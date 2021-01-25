CFC Announce Open Tryouts on February 21st

(press release) Chattanooga, TN (January 25, 2021)– Think you’ve got what it takes to play for Chattanooga FC? Show us! Chattanooga’s Football Club is continuing its long standing tradition of offering a shot at the first team for anyone in the community who can compete with open tryouts on Sunday, February 21st, 2021.

“I’m excited that Chattanooga FC has decided to continue our tradition of open tryouts” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “It is fantastic that we give our community as well as players from outside our community the chance to come in and try out for our club. Every year someone has come in and made it through the process and made the team!”

- Advertisement -

There will be two sessions on February 21st: The first at Finley Stadium from 9:00am-11:00am, and the second at Highland Park Commons, 1:30pm-3:30pm. Gates will open 30 minutes before each session to allow entrants to check in and warm up.

“The open tryouts are really important for us,” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Managing Director, Chattanooga FC. “We are a community club first and foremost and staying true to our mission is of utmost importance to us. This is just another way in which we can deepen our outreach and hopefully find some talent who can contribute this year. It also serves as a notice that pre-season is right around the corner.”

OPEN TRYOUT DETAILS:

Sunday, February 21, 2021

9:00am-11:00am at Finley Stadium (1826 Carter St, Chattanooga, TN 37408)

1:30pm-3:30pm at Highland Park Commons (2000 Union Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404)

Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the session in order for you to check-in and warmup.

Wear appropriate footwear and shinguards.

Link to signup: https://www.cognitoforms.com/s/fTJ55jn6HUas8nYBgci36A