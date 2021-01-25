CFC Announce Open Tryouts on February 21st

Rick Nyman
(press release) Chattanooga, TN (January 25, 2021)– Think you’ve got what it takes to play for Chattanooga FC? Show us! Chattanooga’s Football Club is continuing its long standing tradition of offering a shot at the first team for anyone in the community who can compete with open tryouts on Sunday, February 21st, 2021.

“I’m excited that Chattanooga FC has decided to continue our tradition of open tryouts” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “It is fantastic that we give our community as well as players from outside our community the chance to come in and try out for our club. Every year someone has come in and made it through the process and made the team!”

There will be two sessions on February 21st: The first at Finley Stadium from 9:00am-11:00am, and the second at Highland Park Commons, 1:30pm-3:30pm. Gates will open 30 minutes before each session to allow entrants to check in and warm up.

“The open tryouts are really important for us,” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Managing Director, Chattanooga FC. “We are a community club first and foremost and staying true to our mission is of utmost importance to us. This is just another way in which we can deepen our outreach and hopefully find some talent who can contribute this year.  It also serves as a notice that pre-season is right around the corner.”

OPEN TRYOUT DETAILS:

  • Sunday, February 21, 2021
  • 9:00am-11:00am at Finley Stadium (1826 Carter St, Chattanooga, TN 37408)
  • 1:30pm-3:30pm at Highland Park Commons (2000 Union Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404)
  • Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the session in order for you to check-in and warmup.
  • Wear appropriate footwear and shinguards.

Link to signup: https://www.cognitoforms.com/s/fTJ55jn6HUas8nYBgci36A

Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.