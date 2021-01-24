Walker County COVID-19 vaccine hotline

WALKER CO., Ga. (WDEF)- Walker County has a new number for residents to submit their requests for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting tomorrow, the number will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There is a new number for Walker County residents to call to submit their information to receive a COVID-19… Posted by Walker County, GA Government on Sunday, January 24, 2021

According to the county, a team member will take your information and determine your eligibility and when doses become available,-you will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

Shannon Whitfield, Chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, says, We want those men and women at our health department to be focused on administering the vaccinations to you and not trying to manage the database or the calls. So, this is going to take a big burden off of them.”

The county says the following about those that have already set up their first dose and those that have received their first dose: