Volunteers help “retire” wreaths at the Chattanooga National Cemetery

Joeli Poole
Wreaths Across America

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Every winter, hundreds of volunteers gather to help lay wreaths at the Chattanooga National Cemetery to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 

On Saturday, those wreaths were retired. 

The removal of the wreaths started at 8:30 this morning and almost 15,000 wreaths were collected. 

Volunteers say they do this every year because it’s not just wreaths on a grave , it symbolizes something much more. 

“I think it’s important that we never forget those who have served our country. We remember and honor them. This is also a teaching opportunity. It’s a teaching opportunity for the younger generation and for our future generations,” says Mickey McCamish, U.S. Navy (retired) Chairman. 

