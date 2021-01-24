Standoff in Dade County

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
38
Courtesy: Dade County Sheriff's Office

DADE CO., Ga. (WDEF)-A standoff in Dade County left Highway 136 shut down today.

*** Updated 1/24/21 4:29pm***
SWAT teams have successfully breached the home and recovered the single suspect without…

Posted by Dade County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, January 24, 2021

</div

- Advertisement -

According to the Dade County Sheriff’s office, a suspect set fire to the back of the home near Back Valley Road and refused to leave.

Officials believed that the man was armed.

Eventually, SWAT teams went into the home and took the suspect into custody.

Dade County fire crews put the fire out.

The suspect in the Dade County Jail.

Previous articleWoman has serious injuries after Saturday night shooting
Next articleT.B.I investigating incident in Rhea County
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.