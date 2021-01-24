DADE CO., Ga. (WDEF)-A standoff in Dade County left Highway 136 shut down today.

*** Updated 1/24/21 4:29pm***

SWAT teams have successfully breached the home and recovered the single suspect without… Posted by Dade County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, January 24, 2021

</div

- Advertisement -

According to the Dade County Sheriff’s office, a suspect set fire to the back of the home near Back Valley Road and refused to leave.

Officials believed that the man was armed.

Eventually, SWAT teams went into the home and took the suspect into custody.

Dade County fire crews put the fire out.

The suspect in the Dade County Jail.