Hamilton County seeing a decline in Covid-19 Cases

Joeli Poole
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Covid-19 cases in Hamilton County appear to be on the decline but community leaders say it doesn’t mean we can let our guards down. 

It’s been three weeks since the holidays and Covid-19 cases are steadily declining. 

Recently Hamilton County has seen a decline from around 600 cases a day to around 200 a day now. 

Mayor Andy Berke says even though we are seeing a decrease it doesn’t mean chattanooga is in the clear and that there is still more work to be done. 

“We need to continue to obey the public health requirements of wearing a mask, staying out of large gatherings, staying 6 feet away and washing our hands.I hope it keeps declining but in the long run it’s only going to come down to if we make sure we are obeying the public health requirements and we start getting people vaccinated,” says Mayor Andy Berke, Chattanooga. 

For more information about Covid-19 testing click here

 

