Bradley County Sheriff’s Deputies receive new body cams

Courtesy: Bradley County Sheriff's Office

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Bradley County Sheriff Deputies are getting an upgrade!

Patrol deputies were fitted with brand new body cameras.

All deputies have been trained on the new equipment.

Courtesy: Bradley County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say funding for the new cameras was made possible by the state and Bradley county government.

Sheriff Lawson says,”Together, in less than a year, we have accomplished a major goal of my administration and for that I am truly grateful. It is my hope that these new
body cameras bring further accountability and protection not only to my officers, but also to the fine people of Bradley County that we serve.”

Courtesy: Bradley County Sheriff’s Office
