Bascilia of the Saints Peter and Paul hosting a food drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A local church is doing their part to help out in our community.

Bascilia Of the Saints Peter and Paul is hosting a food drive for the St. Vincent De Paul society.

The church is currently taking donations of non perishable foods to be distributed to those who need it most.

Some of the items needed are : canned tuna, canned fruit, canned vegetables, cereal , macaroni and cheese, and pasta.

“They don’t just give the people the food. They don’t come to the pantry and give them some food. What they do is they will bring it out to their homes and they try to talk with them, council them, and maybe help them financially too. There’s also a hotline number that we have for people to get help. Also we are looking to train volunteers to go out to the homes and bring the food packages,” says Deacon Gasper DeGaetano.

the food drive is open until 5:30 Sunday at the Basicila on East 8th street.