3 injured in Saturday afternoon apartment fire

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
64

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Catoosa County fire department is investigating an apartment fire that happened in Rossville tonight.

The fire happened at the Park Lake Apartments.

According to the fire department, 2 people were rescued from the blaze, a total of 3 people were injured, and 16 units were damaged.

Multiple agencies assisted with the fire.

We talked to one resident that was out celebrating his birthday when he got the call that his building was on fire.

Daniel Glaser says, “My first reaction was terrified. I looked up and saw half of the building was nearly melted. Luckily, my apartment wasn’t damaged but, there was tons of police and firefighters and I wasn’t able to get anywhere near the building, tons of smoke everywhere. Just scary.”

The Catoosa County assistant fire chief says, “There was a lot of good coordination, all of the crews, especially the first three or four trucks here that made the rescues, did a great job. I mean, that’s what it is all about. Saving lives and that’s what the guys here did today.”

The victims injuries are unknown and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

