Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – January 24th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Widespread Rainfall Returning Monday!

Sunday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but becoming overcast by the afternoon ahead of our next weather – maker. Sunday will be mainly dry with only a few isolated showers more towards Sunday night. However, this will be turning to widespread heavy rain just after midnight into early Monday. Temperatures will be staying mild because of that in the mid to upper 40’s. By 7 AM, most of the rain will have moved off east, however, there will be another round arriving for the evening into early Tuesday that could produce a few thunderstorms. Monday afternoon will also be warm with temperatures near 66 degrees and breezy conditions!

Tuesday will be dry and warm with temps in the mid 60’s!

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

