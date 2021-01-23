Tennessee clinic closed for weekend after shots fired

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Planned Parenthood clinic in Tennessee has closed for the weekend after someone fired a shotgun at its doors. Media outlets report the Knoxville clinic was unoccupied at the time of the shooting and no one was hurt. Planned Parenthood says the shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Friday and was caught on a security camera. Police say a witness reported seeing a man holding a shotgun inside a black or dark-colored four-door sedan. The gunman had left the scene when officers arrived. The Knoxville clinic is expected to reopen Monday.

