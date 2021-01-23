Magistrate judge allows release of man in Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A magistrate judge will allow the release of a Tennessee man who carried flexible plastic handcuffs around the U.S. Capitol during the recent raid by Trump supporters. The Tennessean reports that Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Frensley determined Friday that Eric Munchel wasn’t a flight risk and didn’t pose harm to the public. Munchel could be released from federal custody as early as Monday. The judge determined it was clear Munchel’s goal was to disrupt the government. Munchel is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, conspiracy and civil disorder. He faces up to 20 years if convicted.

- Advertisement -