Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Larry King has died at age 87 after a half-century in broadcasting that included interviews with presidents, movie stars and ordinary Joes. His production company tweeted that he died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. No cause of death was given, but a spokesperson said early this month that King he had been hospitalized with COVID-19. The Brooklyn-born King was a fixture on CNN from 1985 through 2010. He won two Peabody Awards as the host of “Larry King Live” but didn’t claim to be an intellectual. He preferred to ask presidents what they liked about their jobs rather than their foreign policy. He welcomed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Elizabeth Taylor.

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer