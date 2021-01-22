Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – January 22nd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Friday Morning Clouds and Fog, Some Brighter Days Are Ahead For Awhile!



This Morning, we can expect some lingering clouds with some areas of fog and drizzle. Morning lows near 40 in the immediate Chattanooga area, but you’ll be a bit cooler in the mountains and areas away from the city.

After morning clouds and fog, look for decreasing clouds Friday Afternoon. Highs will reach the low to middle 50’s with plenty of late day sunshine.

Overnight Friday: Mostly clear, and those clearing conditions and colder temps will drop us down to lows in the upper 20’s to around 30.

Extended Forecast: Lots of sunshine Saturday with highs near 52. Fair to partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 30’s. Increasing clouds Sunday with a few late showers. Showers more likely Sunday night. Additional rain & shower activity and much milder for Next Monday with highs in the mid and upper 60’s.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

