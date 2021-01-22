Tennessee National Guard return home after inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – While some National Guard troops are being kept in Washington for the upcoming impeachment trial, Tennessee’s guardsmen have come home.

More than 750 soldiers and airmen went to the capital for the inauguration.

The Tennessee Army National Guard supplied more than 700 Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment headquartered in Knoxville and the 230th Sustainment Brigade headquartered in Chattanooga.

Their job was crowd management and security.

The East Tennessee soldiers returned by ground on Friday, while Middle Tennessee troops were flown back.

“Our soldiers and airmen have once again responded to our State and Nation’s call and getting them back home is a special day for us,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General.

“I’m proud to report they accomplished all missions assigned with the utmost professionalism and efficiency. This is a result of training and leadership down to the lowest level. I want to thank the families and employers for their unbelievable support in allowing these great Americans to serve. These young men and women wearing the uniform represents everything that is good about America; selfless service.”