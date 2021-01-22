Tennessee adds vaccine groups; no promised extra doses yet

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee is making moves to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for people in households with medically frail children and workers at jails and prisons.

State Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said Friday that those 70 and older are also expected to start getting shots in the next two or three weeks.

Currently, the state is administering shots to those 75 and older.

However, Piercey told reporters that Tennessee has not seen an increase in its regular allotment of doses as it had expected to this month.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Tennessee currently ranks 23rd among states in terms of the number of people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

