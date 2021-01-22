Chattahooligans Share Same Passion For Their Team as Famous Bills Mafia

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Buffalo heads to the AFC Championship game Sunday, where they will be cheered on by their table-breaking fan club the Bills Mafia.

The CFC also have their own unique fan base the Chattahooligans.

While they might not be as zany as the Bills Mafia, both fan clubs bring plenty of passion to their beloved teams.

When it comes to the Bills Mafia, no table is safe.

Said Chattahooligan Shelly Ayers:”I mean we’re rowdy in our own way. (laughs) I don’t think I can see us breaking any tables or anything like that.”

The Chattahooligans aren’t afraid to jump around though.

They once bought a Bouncy Castle for their tailgate party.

Said Ayers:”I did go and pick it up. That’s the funny part. I remember them asking me if my kids were going to be excited. I was like if you only knew. My adult kids yes. They’ll be very excited.”

Sometimes responsible adults do break things.

Said Ayers:”After a little bit of sadness to help break a curse because we’ve got to go with the superstitions. There was a bullhorn that we took out of its misery.”

Reporter:”Where’s that old bullhorn?”

Said Chattahooligan Andrew Bresee:”That old bullhorn is in a lot of pieces. Shelly and I exercised some demons. We lost a few games in-a-row. There’s some superstitions. And by the way, it worked. It worked. We broke out of that slump.”

Chants and cheers are what the Chattahooligans break out the most.

Said Ayers:”Couple of our members Galen Riley included, made this awesome app called the ‘Hooligan Hymnal’. It has actually all the stuff for game day. It has all of our chants on there.”

Said Bresee:”We try to name the goal keeper something. Whether it’s the Kool Aid man, which is a fun one. Whether it’s Bud Light Lime. Key lime pie.”

Apparently one opposing goalie thoroughly enjoyed the ribbing and passion.

Said Bresee:”But I also witnessed a goal keeper come up after the game and wave us down on the stand and say hey. Hey man. How do I come here? Who do I need to talk to? I think that Buffalo and Chattanooga are smaller cities on the pro sports scale. I think you see a connection of civic pride, of sports, and of a real community.”