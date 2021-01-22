Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Hank Aaron Passes Away

(cbs46.com) – Hall of Famer and one-time home run king Atlanta Braves legend Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron passed away this morning at the age of 86.
Hank Aaron played 23 seasons from 1954-1976. 21 seasons for the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves and two seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers in the American League (AL). Aaron held the MLB record for career home runs for 33 years.
Aaron was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and The Sporting News ranked Aaron fifth on its “100 Greatest Baseball Players” list in 1999.