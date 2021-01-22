Arizona, 15th state with legal pot, sees recreational sales

PHOENIX (AP) – Legal sales of recreational marijuana in Arizona started on Friday, a once-unthinkable step in the former conservative stronghold. The state joins 14 other states in the country that have broadly legalized pot. The state announced Friday it had issued 86 licenses in nine of the state’s 15 counties under provisions of the marijuana legalization measure passed by voters in November. Most of the licenses were issued in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and its suburbs, and went to existing medical dispensaries that can start selling recreationally right away.

By BOB CHRISTIE and SUMAN NAISHADHAM

Associated Press