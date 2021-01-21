Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – January 21st, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Thursday Morning Showers And Fog, Then Drier For Awhile!



Cloudy and foggy with areas of rain moving in through the morning. Some fog as well, with lows around 40.

The morning will start out wet and foggy in some areas with scattered showers moving toward the Southeast. It’ll be drier for the afternoon with highs near 52.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows around 40. Dry Friday with decreasing clouds late with highs in the low & mid 50’s.

Clear and cold Friday night with lows in the upper 20’s to near 30. Lots of sunshine Saturday with highs near 52.

Clouds and showers will move back in later Sunday and more rain likely for next Monday.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

