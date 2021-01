(farmersalmanac.com) – We’re in the middle of ten consecutive palindrome dates. January 20, 2021, or 12021, was the first date on this current series. The palindrome works when using the five digit usage of the date.

A palindrome is a word or sequence that reads the same forward or backwards such as radar, mom, or kayak.

December will also have multiple palindrome dates with nine consecutive days starting on 12121.