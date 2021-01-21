Spring Football Season Nearing For Mocs Coach Rusty Wright

Normally at this time of year, Mocs football coach Rusty Wright would be focused on recruiting. This January, he’s getting ready for the SoCon regular season. The Southern Conference bumped their fall season to spring because of the pandemic, and now the Mocs will be playing actual games starting in February.

Said Wright:”Whenever it is, the last time we played a football season. I don’t even remember anymore.”
Football in a pandemic. Fun times.
And Coach Wright isn’t completely sold on the upcoming spring football campaign.
Said Wright:”You know position wise I don’t feel good about going and playing in a month. I’m not going to lie to you about that. I mean I really don’t. I trust our guys are committed to doing what we ask them to do. As long as we do that, we’re going to be okay.”
The Mocs are even holding off on hitting the practice field.
Said Wright:”We could actually start practice tomorrow, but we’re not. We’re going. I think it’s important for us after these guys have been gone for such a length of time to make sure we’re in some kind of physical shape. I think it’s more important that we’re physically ready to defend ourselves both sides of the ball than it is practicing football. We’ll start the first of February. Get 15 or 16 practices in. If that’s good enough, that’s good enough.”
At least Chattanooga played one game this fall, that heart-breaking 13-10 loss to Western Kentucky, an FBS opponent.

Said Wright:”I think it gives them a little confidence they can get on the field and go play and go play with anyone.”
Wright is hoping that Western Kentucky game will pay dividends for new quarterback Drayton Arnold.
Said Wright:”I think the biggest thing for him is just getting him in a game and getting him relaxed because he has been different since we played that game. What he has to do is quit worrying about being perfect. He has just got to cut it loose just like he practices and go play.”

