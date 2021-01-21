President Biden signs over 10 executive orders during his first 24 hours

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
46

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- President Biden wasted no time signing multiple executive orders during his first full day in office.

First on the list, tackling the Coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

President Joe Biden says, “Our national strategy is comprehensive. It’s based science, not politics. It’s based on truth, not denial and it’s detailed. You can review this entire plan, this entire plan by going to whitehouse.gov. It is so detailed. It is over, over 198 pages.”

Some of the other executive orders will provide up to 100 million vaccine doses by the end of April, and reopen most schools safely within 100 days.

Others will focus on improving the United States for immigrants.

Local Immigration Attorney Terry Olsen says that these changes will be huge for families who are worried about deportation.

“ICE cannot apprehend any other individuals, unless they are a threat to the U.S. So, if an individual has already been ordered removed, by an immigration court, this executive order states that they cannot be apprehended by ICE”, adds Olsen.

This particular executive order also revokes the Muslim travel ban and stops border wall construction.

Another hot topic addressed in the orders, rejoining The Paris Climate Accord.

Professor Ken Ellinger of Dalton State says that this move will be beneficial for the future.

“There’s a consensus and the clock is ticking. We owe it to our kids and grand-kids to not leave our planet in really really bad shape.So, I think ultimately, that could be as important as any of them”, adds Ellinger.

The White House says that President Biden plans to meet with Congressional leaders to discuss the future of another Coronavirus relief package.

Previous articleTWRA: Bat Population Declining Due to Syndrome
Next articleChain Reaction Fire on Lee Highway
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.