Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama face mask order into March

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is extending a statewide order requiring face masks in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Ivey announced the decision at a news conference at the state Capitol on Thursday.
The new order means the rule will remain in place through March 5.
Medical officials had urged Ivey to extend the order amid the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, which have been hindered by a limited national supply.
More than 6,200 people have died from COVID-19 in Alabama, and about 430,000 have tested positive.