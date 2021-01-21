Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama face mask order into March

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is extending a statewide order requiring face masks in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Ivey announced the decision at a news conference at the state Capitol on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The new order means the rule will remain in place through March 5.

Medical officials had urged Ivey to extend the order amid the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, which have been hindered by a limited national supply.

More than 6,200 people have died from COVID-19 in Alabama, and about 430,000 have tested positive.