Former Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees Among Falcons New Assistants

ATLANTA (AP) – New Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith has started building his staff by hiring offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, defensive coordinator Dean Pees and special teams coach Marquice Williams. Also, Smith is retaining Falcons wide receivers coach Dave Brock. Smith says he will call Atlanta’s offensive plays. The Falcons hired Smith, the former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, last week. The 38-year-old Smith joins 40-year-old Terry Fontenot, who on Tuesday was named Atlanta’s general manager. Smith worked with Ragone and Pees in Tennessee. The 71-year-old Pees, who has coordinated defenses in New England, Baltimore and Tennessee, will join Smith following one year in retirement.

