Chain Reaction Fire on Lee Highway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- An early morning traffic accident led to an auto repair business and numerous cars to erupt in flames.

For 40 years H & W Auto repair served the Chattanooga Community on Lee Highway.

Now, the owner, employees, and customers salvaging anything they can.

“So far all my contact numbers are gone, my books, my computer wit everybody’s name” said Owner Nick Santore.

Chattanooga Fire says a collision between a garbage truck and a car caused over 20 cars and Nick Santore’s auto shop to erupt in flames.

“The vehicle struck a garbage truck. It was a private garbage truck -in the middle of Lee Highway, that ruptured the fuel tank on the garbage truck” said Battalion Chief Chris Willmore.

“Dumped about 50 to 75 gallons worth of fuel onto the parking lot” said Santore. “Her (the driver) car ignited causing the diesel fuel to catch on fire. Burned the cars on my lot as well my building.”

Santore is works to recover from the devastating loss, while contacting all of his effected customers.

If you’re vehicle was impacted and you need to contact Santore, his cell phone number is below.

Santore’s number: 423-718-5068