Bradley Central Girls Hold Off Rival Cleveland 43-37

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The top ranked Bradley Central girls beat Cleveland on Thursday night 43-37. The Bearettes were up 14-4 after the first quarter, but they could never pull away. Bradley Central did not have a single player in double figures, but the trio of Kelsey Carman, Anna Muhonen, and Karsee Webber each had nine points. Jamaryn Blair led Cleveland with 12 points.

