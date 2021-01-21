Bama Names Former Houston Texans Coach Bill O’Brien as Their New Offensive Coordinator

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – National champion Alabama has hired former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced the hiring on Thursday. O’Brien is replacing Steve Sarkisian, who left to become head coach of the Texas Longhorns. O’Brien spent six-plus years as the Texans head coach, going 52-48 with four AFC South titles and four playoff appearances. He’s also a former Penn State head coach.

