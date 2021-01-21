5 Covid-19 variant cases in Georgia so far, vaccine update

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia officials have now identified five cases of a COVID-19 variant in the state, raising the urgency to get people vaccinated.

State Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey reported the latest figure at a news conference Thursday.

It’s up from one variant case earlier this month.

The current vaccines seem to provide protection against new variants, but health experts warn that the potential for a variant that eludes current vaccines increases the longer it takes to vaccinate people.

Gov. Brian Kemp says the state will have its full weekly allotment of 120,000 doses for distribution starting next week.