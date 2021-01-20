Vols Fans Will Soon Be Able to Play Golf at Neyland Stadium Courtesy of Topgolf

(utsports.com) The Topgolf Live Stadium Series brings a truly immersive Topgolf experience to iconic Neyland Stadium May 20-23.
Golfers will enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to tee it up inside historic Neyland Stadium, hitting golf balls to on-field, glowing targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box. Toptracer Range technology will track the flight path, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium Topgolf game, meant for every experience level.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 28 at TopgolfLive.com.
Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $80 for player tickets and $40 for students.
Premium tickets, which are available for $175, include access to drink tickets, a 20 percent Vol Shop discount, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a Game Play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.
HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS
Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout the venue to ensure Topgolf Live offers a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff, including:
- Mandating temperature checks for anyone entering the Topgolf Live event area
- Enforcing social distancing practices throughout the venue
- Disinfecting golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between tee times
- Washing golf balls after play and before re-use
Placing hand sanitizers throughout the venue