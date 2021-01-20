Vols Fans Will Soon Be Able to Play Golf at Neyland Stadium Courtesy of Topgolf

(utsports.com) The Topgolf Live Stadium Series brings a truly immersive Topgolf experience to iconic Neyland Stadium May 20-23.

Golfers will enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to tee it up inside historic Neyland Stadium, hitting golf balls to on-field, glowing targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box. Toptracer Range technology will track the flight path, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium Topgolf game, meant for every experience level.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 28 at TopgolfLive.com.

Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $80 for player tickets and $40 for students.

Premium tickets, which are available for $175, include access to drink tickets, a 20 percent Vol Shop discount, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a Game Play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.

HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout the venue to ensure Topgolf Live offers a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff, including:

Mandating temperature checks for anyone entering the Topgolf Live event area

Enforcing social distancing practices throughout the venue

Disinfecting golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between tee times

Washing golf balls after play and before re-use

Placing hand sanitizers throughout the venue