Vols Fans Will Soon Be Able to Play Golf at Neyland Stadium Courtesy of Topgolf

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
26
Neyland Stadium, Credit: MGN

(utsports.com) The Topgolf Live Stadium Series brings a truly immersive Topgolf experience to iconic Neyland Stadium May 20-23.

Golfers will enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to tee it up inside historic Neyland Stadium, hitting golf balls to on-field, glowing targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box. Toptracer Range technology will track the flight path, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium Topgolf game, meant for every experience level.

- Advertisement -

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 28 at TopgolfLive.com.

Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $80 for player tickets and $40 for students.

Premium tickets, which are available for $175, include access to drink tickets, a 20 percent Vol Shop discount, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a Game Play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.

HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS
Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout the venue to ensure Topgolf Live offers a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff, including:

  • Mandating temperature checks for anyone entering the Topgolf Live event area
  • Enforcing social distancing practices throughout the venue
  • Disinfecting golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between tee times
  • Washing golf balls after play and before re-use

Placing hand sanitizers throughout the venue

Previous articleDalton Grad Kyric McGowan Transferring From Northwestern to Ga Tech
Next articleBiden puts U.S. back into fight to slow global warming
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.