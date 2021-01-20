Tennessee National Guard assists with Inauguration

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Security has been on high alert all day in Washington.

President Biden’s Inauguration seemingly went on without any security issues.

25,000 National Guardsmen and women are currently in Washington D.C. keeping the capitol safe on Inauguration Day.

750 of those service men and women are with the Tennessee National Guard and some of those are from the 230th Sustainment Brigade stationed in Chattanooga.

Major General Jeffery H. Holmes with the Tennessee National Guard says that Inauguration Day missions happen every four years. This year there were an increase of personnel and duties.

“Their missions range anywhere from crowd management control, traffic control, security, communications, logistics. We have chaplain lease support. It really runs a whole lot of different diverse missions”, adds Major General Holmes.

Since the insurrection, The National Guard has been vetting every member.

12 have been removed and only 2 of those raised concern over possible insider threats.

In an interview with CNN, Memphis area Congressmen Steve Cohen stated that he was concerned about guardsmen having ill intentions.

Rep. Steve Cohen says, “They are 25% of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden and the other 75% are in the class that would be large class of folks who might want to do something. There were military people and police, who took oaths to defend the constitution and to protect and defend, who didn’t do it, who were in the insurrection. So, it does concern me. But, the vetting at the last minute looks to be sufficient. But, very concerning.”

Since that interview, Representative Cohen tweeted that he quote appreciates the hard work of the National Guard to protect our country, especially during the peaceful transfer of power.

Major General Holmes gave Cohen a phone call.

“We had a really good talk and he assured me that he was in complete support of our National Guard and I trust him on that. I offered him an opportunity for him to visit, or if he had any questions and we are going to look for those opportunities.”