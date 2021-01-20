Pardoned prisoner reunites with family at home in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – In a car with his brother and mother Darrell Frazier pulled up to his mom’s home in Chattanooga.

A welcome home sign on the front lawn greeted him.

That’s along with his loved ones who embraced him at the door.

It has been years since Frazier has been home with his family.

He’s spent over 30 years in prison.

Frazier was arrested at the LA airport and accused of transporting cocaine between LA to Chattanooga in the late 80’s.

He pleaded guilty to cocaine conspiracy and ended up getting a life sentence without parole.

His mom, Joyce Johnson, petitioned the president to release her son.

Johnson finally got what she wanted.

Before he left office, President Trump pardoned several inmates serving long drug sentences, Frazier was one of them.

She picked up her son on Wednesday.

And, in a moment she and her family might have thought would never happen, Frazier reunited with loved ones as a free man.