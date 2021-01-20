NPHC hosts virtual pre-inauguration celebration

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
0
Credit: Adam Schultz / Biden for President / (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The National Panhellenic Council of Chattanooga held a pre-inauguration ceremony, celebrating the inauguration of the 46th President,  Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. 

The virtual celebration consisted of several speakers , community members, and entertainment pieces.

- Advertisement -

Local participants of the celebration ceremony say they were most impacted by voter turnout and the  importance of women’s roles in voting.

“Exactly 100 years after women won the right to vote, America has elected a woman to serve in the White House. We can hear voices from the past call out today. We can hear the cheers of suffrages, especially women of color who continued to fight for our right after women won the constitutional right to vote through the 19th amendment,” Says Lisa Hyder , League of Women Voters.

Even future voters acknowledged that this election has made them pay more attention to politics and that they are excited for the day when it will finally be their turn to exercise their right to vote.

“This election was the first time in my 17 years that I was truly invested in , in any election. I realized how the results would affect me as I went into adulthood,” says Kaitlyn Leath, future voter. 

“I see that gender and skin color is not a limitation but it is something that can help me progress myself. I am hopeful for this next administration and I’m excited to see what happens under their leadership,” says Taylor Allen, future voter. 

To continue to keep up with today’s Inaugural events click here

Previous articleMocs Football Picked to Finish Third in Preseason SoCon Poll
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.