Next up: $730M Powerball prize after no Mega Millions winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Thanks to math and bad luck, lottery players have another shot at a giant jackpot as a $730 million Powerball prize is on the line. The Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night is the fifth-largest ever. It will come only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million. It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. No one has won either of the jackpots since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months. The long stretch without a winner reflects the incredibly small odds of winning – one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

