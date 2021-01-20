Love’s Arm joins Met Ministries “Impact Hub”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Five local non profit organizations are coming together to help better serve our community.

It’s called the ‘MetMinistries Impact Hub’ and the organizations involved are Met Ministries, the Pursuit of Happiness, Cempa community care clinic, Chattanooga Tumor Clinic, The Hamilton County Community Bail Fund Project and Love’s Arm.

All five of these organizations bring something different to the table to help create a one-stop-shop for residents needing relief services.

Founder of Love’s Arm says having all these groups under one roof is a major need in the Rossville area.

“The Rossville Boulevard area is in a 5 square mile footprint of large poverty. There is a whole lot going on in this particular area. It is one of the epicenters of our homeless population as well people in adjunct poverty,” says Mimi Nikkel, Founder of Love’s Arm.

Currently the impact hub is closed to walk-ins due to Covid-19 but if you are in need of help from one of these organizations you can reach out directly.