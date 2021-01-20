Heritage Softball Player Carmen Gayler Signs With U.T. Martin

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Heritage high school softball player Carmen Gayler has signed to play college ball at U.T. Martin. The home run slugger leaves Heritage with multiple school records and a three state titles.

Reporter:”What makes you excited about going to U.T. Martin?”

Said Gayler:”I’m excited to just see everything that college softball has to offer. I’m excited just to get better at the sport I love.”