Health Department Announces New COVID-19 Testing Schedule

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN –The Hamilton County Health Department’s COVID testing site at Alstom will no longer operate on Sundays, beginning January 24. The site will continue operations 6 days a week from Monday through Saturday, 10:00AM-2:30PM. As always, testing continues to be free and no appointment is necessary.

“There has been a steady decrease in the demand for testing,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “and an increase in both the demand and supply of vaccine. Therefore, we are making changes to accommodate this new phase of pandemic response and will redirect staff from our testing site to our vaccination sites on Sundays. We want to assure the community that we will continue to offer free testing as long as there is a need.”

The Alstom testing site is located at 999 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN, 37402. The entrance is directly across the street from the Southeast Tennessee Development District. Look for signs.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is discontinuing the free food boxes given away at the Alstom test site beginning the week of January 24. The Health Department would like to thank the Food Bank for their partnership and their service to the community.