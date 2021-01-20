Hamilton County Schools will continue remote learning another week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has announced they will continue remote learning for the week of January 25-29.

The level on the Phase Tracker has improved since last week, but not enough to change classroom status.

They report that Wednesday’s active case count in the county is 3,096, down from the peak last week of 4,717 active cases.

But the school board is considering changes to the schedule.

“The Hamilton County School Board engaged in a discussion about school reopening at last night’s agenda session, and will continue that discussion at tomorrow’s board meeting with an anticipated decision on reopening. This decision could impact the schedule for next week, and if needed, the district will provide another update on Friday.”

Several board members expressed an urgency to get students back in classrooms. Rhonda Thurman is even suggesting ditching the Phase Tracker all together.

Officially, today, the school system stated “We are encouraged by the steady decline in the number of active cases and new cases over the last week, and our hope is this trend continues so we can welcome students back on campus soon.”