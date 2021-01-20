Four Vols Enter Transfer Portal Including Eric Gray and Henry To’o To’o

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Linebacker Henry To’o To’o, running back Eric Gray, linebacker Quavaris Crouch and offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson all entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, two days after Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others. Tennessee spokesman Bill Martin confirmed all four had entered the transfer portal. The players all entered their names in a 27-minute span. To’o To’o was the Volunteers’ leading tackler as a sophomore, and he posted a note on social media Wednesday night saying thank you. Gray was Tennessee’s leading rusher, Crouch was the third-leading tackler and Johnson started five games at left tackle.

