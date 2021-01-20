Dalton Grad Kyric McGowan Transferring From Northwestern to Ga Tech

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
20

ATLANTA (AP) – Linebacker Ayinde Eley and wide receiver Kyric McGowan have enrolled at Georgia Tech as graduate transfers. Eley came from Maryland and has two seasons of eligibility left. McGowan came from Northwestern and is eligible for one season at Georgia Tech. Each transferred after graduating from his previous school. Eley and McGowan will participate in spring practice and will be eligible in 2021. Eley started in 11 of 26 games in his three seasons at Maryland. McGowan had 34 receptions in eight games to rank second on the Northwestern team in 2020. McGowan is from Dalton, Georgia.

