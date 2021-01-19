Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – January 19th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cool, But Not As Cold Into The Mid-Week!



Expect fair to partly cloudy skies through the morning. Lows in the mid & upper 30’s.

Becoming mostly cloudy for Tuesday with a few passing afternoon showers possible, but not very likely. Highs near 52. Some lingering clouds, but drier Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 30’s.

Lots of sunshine and cool for Wednesday with highs around 50. Increasing clouds Wednesday night with showers likely for Thursday with highs around 50. Showers mainly to our South for Friday with more sunshine and cool weather for the weekend with highs in the low 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

