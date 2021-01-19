Tennessee lets public gathering limits expire

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Gov. Bill Lee’s latest version of the Covid-19 executive order lifts the limit of public gatherings in the state.

The new version of the order takes Tennessee through February.

- Advertisement -

The Governor had limited public gatherings to just 10 people through the holidays, but now says the ban served its purpose.

“Tennesseans have done what we’ve asked them to do over the holidays, and we’re seeing our numbers trend in the right direction because of their efforts.”

The new order extends restrictions on school sporting events.

It allows schools to continue sports (but doesn’t require it).

However, practices and games cannot have fans in attendance.

But it does make exceptions for family members, including grandparents.

The order continues to encourage (but not mandate) people working from home and not attending church, weddings and funerals in person.